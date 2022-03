Tomaszkiewicz, Sondra L. "Sandy"May 17, 1942 - September 8, 2021VISITATION: Tuesday, September 14, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 15, at 10:30am at the Church. INTERMENT in St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be direct to St. John Vianney Catholic Church to be used for the Church or for Masses. For more details, see:BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com