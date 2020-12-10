Menu
Sonja Rae Holdorf
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Holdorf, Sonja Rae

July 25, 1937 - November 23, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Alice Hollestelle.

Survived by husband, Arthur Holdorf; children, Kevin (Dawn), Kurt (Kathy), Kregg (Lisa), Keri (Terry) Novacek; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Gwen Hollestelle; brother, Clifford Hollestelle (Marcia); and many other relatives and friends.

VISITATION Following CDC guidelines: Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 2-4pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. To view a livestream of the service visit: bramanmortuary.com and under Sonja's photo, select 'Watch Webcast"

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
