Holdorf, Sonja Rae
July 25, 1937 - November 23, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Alice Hollestelle.
Survived by husband, Arthur Holdorf; children, Kevin (Dawn), Kurt (Kathy), Kregg (Lisa), Keri (Terry) Novacek; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Gwen Hollestelle; brother, Clifford Hollestelle (Marcia); and many other relatives and friends.
VISITATION Following CDC guidelines: Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 2-4pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. To view a livestream of the service visit: bramanmortuary.com
and under Sonja's photo, select 'Watch Webcast"
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.