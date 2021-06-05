Marvin, Sonja "Sunny"
August 14, 1940 - June 3, 2021
Age 80 - Preceded in death by husband Harold "Bud" Marvin; parents, Jay and Virginia King and sister, Linda King. Survived by sister, Jayne King; son, Jay Maritz (Sue); daughters, Cindy McMahon (John), Marcy Steinspring (Dan); stepdaughter, Shelly Marvin (Ray); 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
VISITATION: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 3-5pm, at Roeder Mortuary N. 108th Street. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.