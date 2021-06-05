Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sonja "Sunny" Marvin
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Marvin, Sonja "Sunny"

August 14, 1940 - June 3, 2021

Age 80 - Preceded in death by husband Harold "Bud" Marvin; parents, Jay and Virginia King and sister, Linda King. Survived by sister, Jayne King; son, Jay Maritz (Sue); daughters, Cindy McMahon (John), Marcy Steinspring (Dan); stepdaughter, Shelly Marvin (Ray); 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

VISITATION: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 3-5pm, at Roeder Mortuary N. 108th Street. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of your loss. I will always remember the wonderful memories and experiences she gave us as our Girl Scout leader. Prayers and thoughts are with your family.
Jaleena Steward Hammond
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results