Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sr. Elizabeth Marian Sloane
Sloane, Sr. Elizabeth Marian

December 22, 1925 - November 28, 2020

Elizabeth Marian Sloane, 94, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Papillion, NE. She was born the daughter of Earle and Lillian Sloane in Chippewa Falls, WI, December 22, 1925. She was preceded in death by six sisters; and two brothers.

Elizabeth entered the convent when she was only 14 years old and served faithfully as a Nun for many years. She was a great French and English teacher, and had many adventures traveling all over the world.

Elizabeth went to Divine Savior Holy Angels. She studied English, French, Music and Theology at Alverno College, Mount Mary University and Marquette University. She later studied French Language-Phonetics at Sorbonne Universite'-Faculte' des lettres in Paris France. Elizabeth was much loved by everyone. We give special thanks to WEL-Life at Papillion and Papillion Manor for their special kindness and support during this time.

No Services.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.