Beckwith, Stanley
Stanley passed away on December 25, 2021 after a long, full life. Born on January 9, 1928 to Edward and Mary Beckwith, he grew up the youngest of five children. He was born in Albion, NE and the family later moved to Omaha. Upon graduating from Tech High School, he joined the Navy shortly after the end of WWII, serving his country onboard ships in the South Pacific. He worked as a carpenter while attending Omaha University, learning enough to get his real estate license. That began a successful realty career that lasted over 60 years, working for various companies, and then starting his own. He liked nothing better that helping family and friends buy and sell their homes.
He met the love of his life, his wife Patricia Pickens, at the local Goodrich Dairy. They were married soon thereafter on August 17, 1951. They raised five children during their 70 years of marriage. Stan loved to hunt and fish and he shared that passion with his four sons. He also was a fanatical Husker football fan, which started long before their glory years, when his father would take him on the train from Omaha to Lincoln, NE to watch them play. His scarlet and cream-striped overalls and red cowboy boots became family lore for myriad reasons. He also passed his love of Nebraska football onto his children — but thankfully not the bibs or boots. If his excitement and enthusiasm for seeing his grandchildren wasn't indication enough of his affection for them, his constant concern for sharp coffee table corners and potential pratfalls gave it away. His granddaughters in particular found him as sweet as his homemade ice cream. A devout God-fearing man, Stan never missed Sunday services.
He was preceded in death by his son Wesley; and his wife Patricia. He is survived by his children, Steven Beckwith (Nancy), Terrel Beckwith, David Beckwith (Colleen), and Susan Glock (Lynn); numerous grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 18, 6pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5-6pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and press the "View Live Cast" button.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 17, 2022.