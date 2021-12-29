I don't know your family, but your father sold us the home in West Fairacres where we raised our children and spent 17 happy years, before downsizing 2 years ago. Somehow, a flyer of the home ended up in our mailbox. Your dad never told us how it came to us. Perhaps he had seen us sign in to another open house. I enjoyed reading about him in the notice; it would make anyone want to know him. My father was also a hunter and fisherman and adored his family, so I understand your loss. We give you our sincerest sympathies on the loss of your father, who helped us own a home we dearly loved. Blessings to you.

Melissa Sherlock January 16, 2022