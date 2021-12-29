Menu
Stanley Beckwith
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Beckwith, Stanley

Stanley passed away on December 25, 2021 after a long, full life. Born on January 9, 1928 to Edward and Mary Beckwith, he grew up the youngest of five children. He was born in Albion, NE and the family later moved to Omaha. Upon graduating from Tech High School, he joined the Navy shortly after the end of WWII, serving his country onboard ships in the South Pacific. He worked as a carpenter while attending Omaha University, learning enough to get his real estate license. That began a successful realty career that lasted over 60 years, working for various companies, and then starting his own. He liked nothing better that helping family and friends buy and sell their homes.

He met the love of his life, his wife Patricia Pickens, at the local Goodrich Dairy. They were married soon thereafter on August 17, 1951. They raised five children during their 70 years of marriage. Stan loved to hunt and fish and he shared that passion with his four sons. He also was a fanatical Husker football fan, which started long before their glory years, when his father would take him on the train from Omaha to Lincoln, NE to watch them play. His scarlet and cream-striped overalls and red cowboy boots became family lore for myriad reasons. He also passed his love of Nebraska football onto his children — but thankfully not the bibs or boots. If his excitement and enthusiasm for seeing his grandchildren wasn't indication enough of his affection for them, his constant concern for sharp coffee table corners and potential pratfalls gave it away. His granddaughters in particular found him as sweet as his homemade ice cream. A devout God-fearing man, Stan never missed Sunday services.

He was preceded in death by his son Wesley; and his wife Patricia. He is survived by his children, Steven Beckwith (Nancy), Terrel Beckwith, David Beckwith (Colleen), and Susan Glock (Lynn); numerous grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 18, 6pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5-6pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 17, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My father was a good man who will be missed.
Steve Beckwith
Family
January 19, 2022
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Steady winds and Calm Seas on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 17, 2022
I don't know your family, but your father sold us the home in West Fairacres where we raised our children and spent 17 happy years, before downsizing 2 years ago. Somehow, a flyer of the home ended up in our mailbox. Your dad never told us how it came to us. Perhaps he had seen us sign in to another open house. I enjoyed reading about him in the notice; it would make anyone want to know him. My father was also a hunter and fisherman and adored his family, so I understand your loss. We give you our sincerest sympathies on the loss of your father, who helped us own a home we dearly loved. Blessings to you.
Melissa Sherlock
January 16, 2022
Stan was a great father in law. I felt welcomed to the family the first day I met him. Had some wonderful memories fishing and hunting. Lots of laughs and great meals from our catches. He will be missed by us all. I hope Pat, Stan and my mom and dad can catch up on good times.
Lynn Glock
Family
January 11, 2022
To my father, you are the best father a boy could ever had. Let God be with you I heaven
Terrel Beckwith
January 10, 2022
Thank you for Your Service May you be Granted Steady winds and Calm seas on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAINT
Other
January 10, 2022
Today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort and strength. Our thoughts are with you at this time. We thought the world of Stan, he was always there with my dad working together. We will miss him.
John & Christine Arends
January 10, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad. Thoughts, prayers and hugs to you and family.
Susan Jensen
Family
January 9, 2022
Stan will be missed by many. My sincere condolences to the Beckwith family, and may you find some comfort in many great memories.
Sonja Mullen (Kilmer)
Family
January 9, 2022
Steve & Nancy With Heartfelt Sympathy We are very sorry for the loss of your Father & Father in-law
Steve & Patty Kucera
Family
January 4, 2022
So sorry to hear about your loss. I worked with Stan at CBS & went dove hunting with him. He was a wonderful & funny friend.
Pat Lichter
Work
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results