Preceded in death by parents, Stanley Sr. and Lorraine (Schwer) Benis. Survived by loving wife, Christy; children, Ryan (Betsy) Benis, Lyssa Benis (Justin Hatcher), Jodi (Robert) Edwards; stepchildren, Sydny (Zachary) Leinbaugh and Austin Harris (Abbey Schiemann); grandchildren: Christian, Coby, Carson, Taylor, Ciara and Wrigley; sisters, Karen Zieg and Lynnette (Tony) Ivaskevicius; dearest friends, Mike Hanson, John Czyz and Doug Madsen; many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
VISITATION begins Thursday 4pm with a Wake Service at 6:30pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10am, at the mortuary to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 10am. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Family suggest to support your local florist or memorials to Creighton Prep Baseball Program.
11 Entries
Sad news of Stan´s passing. Of all the many years I worked with him at the Civic I always appreciated his smiling positive mood, a true professional.
My sympathy goes out to all his family.
Colbert McClellan
Friend
September 10, 2021
I first met Stan at the Omaha Civic Auditorium back in 1996 where we worked together. Through the years we worked together at the Orpheum and TD Ameritrade. Stan was a hard worker and very dedicated to his jobs. He will be missed by many people.
RIP Stan
Beverly Hazuka
Work
September 9, 2021
Stanley I will miss you I will miss giving you a fist pump for a Lancers game or something like that May you Rest In Peace
Lindsey Wichita
Work
September 9, 2021
So sorry and saddened when we learned of Stan's passing. We will always remember his infectious smile and laughter!
Thoughts and Prayers
Grant & Shawna Forsberg
September 9, 2021
Frank Navarrette Jr
September 9, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the family. Sorry for your loss.
Bill and Judy Mulligan
Friend
September 9, 2021
On behalf of the Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame, we extend our deepest sympathies. Stan will be missed and remembered as a great friend.
Gary Anderson
September 9, 2021
Dan Schinzel Prep AD
September 9, 2021
From the Gruber family. Condolences and Prayers to the Benis Family. Rest in peace Stan.
Laraine (Gruber) Harris
Friend
September 9, 2021
So sorry to hear about Stan's passing. I had the occasional pleasure of working with Stan at the Omaha Civic Auditorium for events sponsored by Z-92 in the '90's. He was always so kind to everyone. And the kept things running smoothly. You will be missed by many, Stan. RIP
Barb Young
Work
September 8, 2021
Christy and Family
I am sorry to hear about Stan, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family