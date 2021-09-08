Benis, Stanley J. Jr.



December 21, 1956 - September 4, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Stanley Sr. and Lorraine (Schwer) Benis. Survived by loving wife, Christy; children, Ryan (Betsy) Benis, Lyssa Benis (Justin Hatcher), Jodi (Robert) Edwards; stepchildren, Sydny (Zachary) Leinbaugh and Austin Harris (Abbey Schiemann); grandchildren: Christian, Coby, Carson, Taylor, Ciara and Wrigley; sisters, Karen Zieg and Lynnette (Tony) Ivaskevicius; dearest friends, Mike Hanson, John Czyz and Doug Madsen; many loving nieces, nephews and friends.



VISITATION begins Thursday 4pm with a Wake Service at 6:30pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10am, at the mortuary to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 10am. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Family suggest to support your local florist or memorials to Creighton Prep Baseball Program.



