Benke, Stanley Jr
Age 65
Waterloo, NE. PUBLIC VISITATION following CDC guidelines Tuesday from 12Noon-8pm, with family Receiving friends 5-8pm at the Funeral Home. Private Family Funeral Wednesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Valley. Live stream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1129046
beginning Wednesday at 10:30am. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery; There will be a lunch open to the Public, starting at 12Noon at the Omaha Police Association Hall at 13445 Cryer Ave. Memorials to family for later designation. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.