Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stanley Benke Jr.
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Benke, Stanley Jr

Age 65

Waterloo, NE. PUBLIC VISITATION following CDC guidelines Tuesday from 12Noon-8pm, with family Receiving friends 5-8pm at the Funeral Home. Private Family Funeral Wednesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Valley. Live stream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1129046 beginning Wednesday at 10:30am. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery; There will be a lunch open to the Public, starting at 12Noon at the Omaha Police Association Hall at 13445 Cryer Ave. Memorials to family for later designation. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | 402-289-2222

| www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home-Elkhorn
21901 W, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
30
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
31
Service
10:30a.m.
https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1129046, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Extremely sad to hear. Stan was a big part of our professional organization in the early 90's. Not only was Stan a vital part, he was also a trusted friend. On behalf of the NCSHP, rest in peace Stan. You will be missed.
Ruben Bera
March 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results