Benke, Stanley Jr.
Age 65
Waterloo, NE. Survived by wife, Cheryl; son, Stanley III (Emily) of Bennington; daughters, Tina (Mark) Petersen of Papillion and Amy (Joe) Radicia of Gretna; 6 grandchildren; sister, Linda Lewis of Valley.
PUBLIC VISITATION following CDC guidelines on Tuesday Noon-8pm with family receiving friends from 5-8pm at the Funeral Home. Private Family Funeral Wednesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Valley. Live stream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1129046
beginning Wednesday at 10:30am. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery; There will be a lunch open to the public, starting at noon at the Omaha Police Association Hall at 13445 Cryer Ave. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2021.