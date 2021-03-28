Menu
Stanley Benke Jr.
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Benke, Stanley Jr.

Age 65

Waterloo, NE. Survived by wife, Cheryl; son, Stanley III (Emily) of Bennington; daughters, Tina (Mark) Petersen of Papillion and Amy (Joe) Radicia of Gretna; 6 grandchildren; sister, Linda Lewis of Valley.

PUBLIC VISITATION following CDC guidelines on Tuesday Noon-8pm with family receiving friends from 5-8pm at the Funeral Home. Private Family Funeral Wednesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Valley. Live stream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1129046 beginning Wednesday at 10:30am. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery; There will be a lunch open to the public, starting at noon at the Omaha Police Association Hall at 13445 Cryer Ave. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home-Elkhorn
21901 W, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
30
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
31
Service
10:30a.m.
https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1129046, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
Extremely sad to hear. Stan was a big part of our professional organization in the early 90's. Not only was Stan a vital part, he was also a trusted friend. On behalf of the NCSHP, rest in peace Stan. You will be missed.
Ruben Bera
March 31, 2021
