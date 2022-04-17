Bergers, Stanley F.July 13, 1925 - April 12, 2022Stanley F. Bergers was born in Omaha on July 13, 1925. He lived in Fremont, NE on a farm, moving to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas where his father managed a fruit farm. In 1940 the family moved back to Nebraska where he lived on a farm near Greenwood. He graduated from Greenwood H.S in 1943. He enlisted in the Navy in January 1944, and served in the South Pacific. Stan married his High School sweetheart, Shirley June Buckingham on May 5, 1946. He began his career at Mutual of Omaha, where he worked for 27 years and moved to Union Pacific Railroad and worked there for 13 years. Stan retired in 1968 and he and Shirley moved to Bella Vista, AR in 1988. He enjoyed the R.V. life, loved to golf, play tennis, playing cards, and working in his yard.Stan was preceded in death by parents, Francis J. Bergers and Louella B. Rockwell Bergers; grandson David F. Bergers; brother Donald Bergers; and loving wife of 72 years, Shirley June Bergers. He is survived by sister Bonnie Bergers; daughter: Darlene Riley (Dale) of Marble Falls, AR; sons: Gaylin F. Bergers (Jan) of Omaha, and Marvin K. Bergers (Francoise) of Plaisir France, grandchildren: Jennifer Ermenio (Todd), Kimberly Barrera, Jeffrey Bergers (Hilary), and Libby Peterson (David); great-grandchildren: Madison Ermenio Duna (Andrew), Morgan Ermenio, Camden Bauer, Isabella Barrera, Kaylee Bergers, Trista Bergers, Jacob Peterson, and Brock Peterson; and great-great-grandson Elias Bauer.FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, April 20, Roeder Mortuary Greta Chapel, 11710 Standing Stone Dr. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at the Mortuary, INTERMENT: Greenwood Cemetery.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone Dr. Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090