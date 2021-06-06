Duysen, Stanley Eugene
Stanley Eugene Duysen passed away peacefully on May 21, 2021 in Carson City, Nevada at the age of 86.
A business and civic leader, Stan guided development and growth of the Omaha / Council Bluffs area in executive roles in banking and real estate such as President of Midlands Corporation and then 1st National Bank of Council Bluffs. He was also generous with his time on hospital and school boards, fundraising, church programs, and the Chamber of Commerce.
Born on a farm near the small town of Henderson, Iowa, Stan served in the Coast Guard and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska – Omaha. Married for 57 years to childhood sweetheart Shirley (dec'd 2013), they raised three children and were founding members of FaithWestwood Church in Millard and later longtime members of First Congregational Church in Council Bluffs. Always loyal Husker football fans, Stan and Shirley attended home games together for almost 40 years. "Stan the Man"—as he was known to many—was a true spirit and mentor. Yet no matter his accomplishments, he'd remark that he was "just a farm boy from Southwest Iowa."
He is survived by his three children and their spouses: Robin and Janis (Walnut Creek, CA); Bruce and PK (Minden, NV); Marleigh and Chuck (Fairfield, CA), as well as 9 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE events will be scheduled later in the Walnut Creek, CA and Council Bluffs, IA areas; contact [email protected]
for more details.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.