Stanley M. "Stan" Sonnenfelt
Sonnenfelt, Stanley M. "Stan"

August 7, 1926 - December 5, 2020

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Thursday, December 10th from 5pm to 7pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 11th at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Church.

COMPLETE NOTICE LATER

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive,
Dec
10
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive
Dec
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Church
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
