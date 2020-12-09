Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stanley M. "Stan" Sonnenfelt
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Sonnenfelt, Stanley M. "Stan"

August 7, 1926 - December 5, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Elizabeth "Bee" and Paul Sonnenfelt; and brother, Francis. Survived by wife, Mary Lou; children: Sue (Dan) Polito, Scott (Amy), Chris (Beth) and Janet (Bob) Recek; sister, Mary Glass; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Keil and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Thursday, December 10th from 5pm to 7pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 11th at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with military honors.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive,, NE
Dec
10
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive, NE
Dec
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Sue, Dan , Very sorry to hear of your loss of your Dad, Prayers going your way
Larry koenig
December 13, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you. Thinking of you and sending our thoughts and prayers
Steve and Glenda
December 10, 2020
Janet - So sorry to her about your dad. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Mary Bahnsen Olson
December 8, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 8, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. Tom & Kathy Roy
Kathy Roy
December 8, 2020
Sending condolences from The Domayer's.
Debra L Domayer
December 7, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results