Sonnenfelt, Stanley M. "Stan"
August 7, 1926 - December 5, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Elizabeth "Bee" and Paul Sonnenfelt; and brother, Francis. Survived by wife, Mary Lou; children: Sue (Dan) Polito, Scott (Amy), Chris (Beth) and Janet (Bob) Recek; sister, Mary Glass; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Keil and many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Thursday, December 10th from 5pm to 7pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 11th at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with military honors.
