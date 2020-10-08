We were Stefania's neighbors across the street for almost 30 years. During that time we came to be close friends with her. A lot of time was spent sitting at her kitchen table talking and laughing. We visited her at the assisted living every week until the Covid 19 hit. We loved her and told her so often. When we would leave the assisted living I(Donna) would say "See you later" and Stefania would say "aligator". So "see you later aligator". Have a wonderful time dancing with Joe in Heaven! We love you and miss you. Ted and Donna

Ted and Donna Kostkan October 6, 2020