Stefania Stankiewicz
Stankiewicz, Stefania

February 10, 1927 - October 5, 2020

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 8th, 11am, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
We were Stefania's neighbors across the street for almost 30 years. During that time we came to be close friends with her. A lot of time was spent sitting at her kitchen table talking and laughing. We visited her at the assisted living every week until the Covid 19 hit. We loved her and told her so often. When we would leave the assisted living I(Donna) would say "See you later" and Stefania would say "aligator". So "see you later aligator". Have a wonderful time dancing with Joe in Heaven! We love you and miss you. Ted and Donna
Ted and Donna Kostkan
October 6, 2020