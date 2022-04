Rankins, Stella



April 30, 1934 - December 10, 2020



Survived by "Tex" Willie Johnson, Willie B (Lillie) Johnson, Dollie (George) Battle, Donnie Johnson, Katherine (Harry) Patton, Sharon Rankins, James Rankins, Byron Rankins and grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, James, parents and 9 siblings.



VISITATION 9am and SERVICE 10am on Friday, Dec. 18, at Fort Street Church in Omaha, NE.



