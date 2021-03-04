SO SO Sorry to hear this news, especially so late. After some messages were bounced back I searched and got the news I feared. Was hoping to get back in touch with lifting of Covid. sigh. Steve was such a wonderful person and good friend. We had such wonderful times during and after class at IUPUI, and comparing music notes in the years after. It was always fun to pass time with Steve. He was a remarkable and inspiring person. I am so sorry I was not in better touch when I should have been. I will always remember his kind face beaming in the classroom when I played Little Richard... Steve had great taste, and real class.

Glenn Gass August 26, 2021