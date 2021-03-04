Menu
Stephan Dale Nowling
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Day and Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home
4150 East Third St
Bloomington, IN
Nowling, Stephan Dale

June 30, 1950 - March 2, 2021

Stephan Dale Nowling, age 70, of Bloomington, IN, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in I.U. Health, Bloomington Hospital. He was born June 30, 1950 in Indianapolis to Kenneth Dale Nowling and Marcelle Thomas Denton Nowling. He was retired as an Administrative Officer of the Research Department at the Omaha Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Jan Pfrang Nowling of Bloomington; two sons, Seth Michael Nowling of Charlotte, NC and Colin Denton (Lisa) Nowling of Bloomington; a beautiful granddaughter, Rachel Nowling at home; a brother, Gary (Rhea) Nowling of Lafayette; a sister, Kimberly (Jim) Willis of North Port, FL; and aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memberships include First United Methodist Church, Bloomington and the I. U. Alumni Association. Stephan was a graduate of Indiana University obtaining both a Bachelors and Master's degree. He was the former President of the Nebraska I. U. Alumni Association and was an I. U. student recruiter in Nebraska. He enjoyed spending time with his family, spoiling his granddaughter, listening to music, bird watching, traveling, and watching I. U. Sports.

No services are planned at this time, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date, when COVID restrictions are lifted.

If friends so desire, memorial contributions may be made to West Hills Church, Omaha, NE or to the Indiana University Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com.

Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home

4150 E 3rd St, Bloomington, IN 47401 | (812) 336-6331
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
SO SO Sorry to hear this news, especially so late. After some messages were bounced back I searched and got the news I feared. Was hoping to get back in touch with lifting of Covid. sigh. Steve was such a wonderful person and good friend. We had such wonderful times during and after class at IUPUI, and comparing music notes in the years after. It was always fun to pass time with Steve. He was a remarkable and inspiring person. I am so sorry I was not in better touch when I should have been. I will always remember his kind face beaming in the classroom when I played Little Richard... Steve had great taste, and real class.
Glenn Gass
August 26, 2021
I knew Steve through the IU Club in Omaha. Always upbeat, enthusiastic, and full of life, Steve was a pleasure to be around. He and Jan made a wonderful couple enjoying their family, friends, sports, IU, and their wonderful travel experiences. Prayers and comfort to Jan and family. Steve is peacefully and eternally "Resting in Love".
Valeri Chapman
June 17, 2021
Steve and I were friends for 50 years. We enjoyed IU sports and good conversation. God bless Jan and and the boys at this time.
John Petrie
Friend
March 21, 2021
I have many smiling memories of Steve when I worked with him at the VA. Jan, you are in my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. Shirley
Shirley Simons
March 4, 2021
