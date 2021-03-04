Nowling, Stephan Dale
June 30, 1950 - March 2, 2021
Stephan Dale Nowling, age 70, of Bloomington, IN, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in I.U. Health, Bloomington Hospital. He was born June 30, 1950 in Indianapolis to Kenneth Dale Nowling and Marcelle Thomas Denton Nowling. He was retired as an Administrative Officer of the Research Department at the Omaha Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Jan Pfrang Nowling of Bloomington; two sons, Seth Michael Nowling of Charlotte, NC and Colin Denton (Lisa) Nowling of Bloomington; a beautiful granddaughter, Rachel Nowling at home; a brother, Gary (Rhea) Nowling of Lafayette; a sister, Kimberly (Jim) Willis of North Port, FL; and aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memberships include First United Methodist Church, Bloomington and the I. U. Alumni Association. Stephan was a graduate of Indiana University obtaining both a Bachelors and Master's degree. He was the former President of the Nebraska I. U. Alumni Association and was an I. U. student recruiter in Nebraska. He enjoyed spending time with his family, spoiling his granddaughter, listening to music, bird watching, traveling, and watching I. U. Sports.
No services are planned at this time, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date, when COVID restrictions are lifted.
If friends so desire, memorial contributions may be made to West Hills Church, Omaha, NE or to the Indiana University Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.