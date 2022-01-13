Menu
Stephanie K. Petersen
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Petersen, Stephanie K.

July 23, 1949 - December 20, 2021

Age 72 - Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Elisabeth Petersen. Survived by husband, Murray Robinson; daughter, Hillary Robinson; brothers, Burke (Melanee) and Eric Petersen.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 2pm, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th Street Chapel. A VISITATION will be 1 hour prior to the service from 1-2pm. The family requests that all attendees to please wear a mask.

ROEDER MORTUARY -

108th St. Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.
Jan
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Dear Murray, we are so sorry to hear that Stephanie passed away. We will miss seeing her at the HyVee lunches.
Ron & Lori Miller
January 16, 2022
