Petersen, Stephanie K.



July 23, 1949 - December 20, 2021



Age 72 - Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Elisabeth Petersen. Survived by husband, Murray Robinson; daughter, Hillary Robinson; brothers, Burke (Melanee) and Eric Petersen.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 2pm, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th Street Chapel. A VISITATION will be 1 hour prior to the service from 1-2pm. The family requests that all attendees to please wear a mask.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.