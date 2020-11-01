Power, Stephen C.November 17, 1941 - October 26, 2020He was preceded by his parents, Don and Frances Power; brothers, Mike Tenney and Donald Power; and sister, Patricia Power Stanton. Stephen is survived by his children, Stephen Scott Power, Jill Power Tice, Christopher Power, Tiffany Power and Justine (Andrew) Root; mother of his children, Linda Power; grandchildren, Alexis (Lance) Mc Kinney, Ashton (Alexis) Tice, Westen Tice, Ophelia Lantz, Brady Root and Macinzee Root; great grandson, Lincoln Mc Kinney; brother, Ed Tenney; mother-in-law: Betty Mittendorf; brother-in-law, Jon Mittendorf.GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors to take place at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE. 68138, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10am. Due to the restrictions at the Omaha National Cemetery per the CDC guidelines and social distancing only 25 people are allowed to attend the Graveside Service site. Others planning to attend the Service would need to remain in their vehicles or social distance away from the service site.BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com