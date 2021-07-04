We started on the same day at m.u.d, 4-29-90, and the same dept. , construction! Met Steve the first day at the department, we´ve got along our whole time at work !! I have the utmost respect for Steve, and his whole family! Met his wife Chris, at least 10 years ago, and may never have met a better person than her! Both I would say, were like family, as well their three boys! His loss will never be forgotten ! When I learned of his passing,one of the saddest., days of my life!! R.I.P., BROTHER!!!!!!!!!!!!

Cliff Novy Friend July 6, 2021