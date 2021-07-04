Age 62. A loving husband of 41 years, Steve was a hardworking dad and grandpa. He was an avid outdoorsman and road hunter. Preceded in death by parents, Winnie and Bernie Kouba; brother, Butch Kouba; sister-in-law, Deb Kouba; and father-in-law, Hank Munch. Survived by wife, Christine Kouba; sons, Tony (Erin), Tyler (Denae), and Stephen (Paige) Kouba; grandchildren, Drake, Beau, Summer, and Camden Kouba; siblings, Theresa (Bob) Howell, Eileen (Frank) Lesiak, Tom (Pam) Kouba, Dan Kouba, Pat (Kellie) Kouba, and Molly (Jamal) Morton; many nieces and nephews; and the Munch family.
VISITATION: Wednesday, July 7, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 8, 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Kouba obituary. INTERMENT: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to: St. Mary's Catholic Church, or Columban Fathers.
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the Kouba family.He left us with a lot of great laughs &memories and a lot great times RIP
Al Dominguez
July 7, 2021
We started on the same day at m.u.d, 4-29-90, and the same dept. , construction! Met Steve the first day at the department, we´ve got along our whole time at work !! I have the utmost respect for Steve, and his whole family! Met his wife Chris, at least 10 years ago, and may never have met a better person than her! Both I would say, were like family, as well their three boys! His loss will never be forgotten ! When I learned of his passing,one of the saddest., days of my life!! R.I.P., BROTHER!!!!!!!!!!!!
Cliff Novy
Friend
July 6, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Steve, we wish we could of known him. I know he was a great husband, dad and grandfather to such a wonderful family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. God Bless
Casino Brothers Bill and Lou
Bill Campbell and Lou Guinto
Other
July 6, 2021
Casino Brothers Bill and Lou
July 6, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the kouba family. Steve was one of the nicest men I have ever know. He will be really missed
Denny wallraff
Friend
July 5, 2021
May the Lord bring peace and comfort to the family as they grief the passing of Stephen. I know Kellie and knew Deb fairly well and I know you will all miss Steve so much. I pray you will all gather together and support one another through this tough journey, as I am sure you will. I am so sorry for your loss. God bless you.
Ada M. Castonguay
Other
July 4, 2021
I want to express my sympathy to the Kouba family with the passing of Steve. I know Kellie fairly well and have known of the family for years. Steve was much too young to leave us but he is with the Lord now and at peace. May the Lord grant peace and comfort to the family as they travel the road of grief. God bless you all.
Ada M. Castonguay
Other
July 4, 2021
Steve was taken way to early he had so much to do in his recent retirement.I worked along side of Steve and he was a great asset to his employer.Steve i will miss you dearly my friend.