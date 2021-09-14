Im so sorry to hear about Steve passing. I worked for Steve ,Betty, and Ralph at One 11 Auto parts in 1982. I was barely 20 years old. Steve, his brother Randy , and their parents are the only family members I knew. I have thought about all of them often through the many years fondly. My heart is saddened to learn of Steve's passing and that his parents passed as well. God has a beautiful spot in Heaven for them. Their kindness will never be forgotten. They were pleasing to God. May God bless all of you and lighten your pain.

Maggie September 15, 2021