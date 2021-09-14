Schindler, Stephen A.
January 22, 1955 - September 12, 2021
Preceded in death by parents Ralph and Elizabeth "Betty", brother Jerry and sister Amy. Survived by children, Angie (Bryan), Joe and Jackie; significant other Kelly; 7 grandchildren; siblings Karen (Harry), Janet (Kent), Jean (Terry), Jane (Steve), Chris (Jim), Randy (Tina), Nancy, Mike, Carrie (Pat), and; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Braman Mortuary 72nd Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: 1:30pm Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
