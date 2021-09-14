Menu
Stephen A. Schindler
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Schindler, Stephen A.

January 22, 1955 - September 12, 2021

Preceded in death by parents Ralph and Elizabeth "Betty", brother Jerry and sister Amy. Survived by children, Angie (Bryan), Joe and Jackie; significant other Kelly; 7 grandchildren; siblings Karen (Harry), Janet (Kent), Jean (Terry), Jane (Steve), Chris (Jim), Randy (Tina), Nancy, Mike, Carrie (Pat), and; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Braman Mortuary 72nd Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: 1:30pm Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services

1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114 ~ 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 14, 2021.
RIP big man
mark cogswell
September 21, 2021
Im so sorry to hear about Steve passing. I worked for Steve ,Betty, and Ralph at One 11 Auto parts in 1982. I was barely 20 years old. Steve, his brother Randy , and their parents are the only family members I knew. I have thought about all of them often through the many years fondly. My heart is saddened to learn of Steve's passing and that his parents passed as well. God has a beautiful spot in Heaven for them. Their kindness will never be forgotten. They were pleasing to God. May God bless all of you and lighten your pain.
Maggie
September 15, 2021
I will miss you Steve! Thank you for giving me the best gift in my life, our daughter Angela Schindler Dymek!
Sharlene Prismantas
September 14, 2021
