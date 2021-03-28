Menu
Stephen Douglas Snyder
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Snyder, Stephen Douglas

Age 73

Stephen Douglas Snyder was born on June 25, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Patricia Snyder. Steve grew up in Oak Forest, IL and graduated from Bremen High School in 1965, before attending Indiana State University in Terre Haute, IN.

After years of living in the Chicago area, Steve moved to Colorado where he met Darcy Ann Yoke in 1980. They were married on May 2, 1981 and later moved to Omaha where they started their family. Steve thrived in Omaha with a successful business career and later launching his own employee benefits consulting firm. Steve established countless business partnerships and treasured his personal friendships across Omaha.

Steve was an accomplished athlete and excelled in all hobbies and interests, including hunting, fishing, cycling, golf, tennis and more. Steve loved adventure and enjoyed traveling for almost any activity or event over the years. Steve was known to volunteer his time, instruct, organize and fund-raise for special events/causes. Above all, Steve loved spending time laughing and story telling with his family and his mornings at the park with Elton, his rescue-dog and buddy.

Steve and Darcy were happily married for nearly 40 years and cherished their life in West Omaha. Steve left a proud legacy and is survived by his wife, Darcy; his siblings, Susan (Carl) and Scott (Janet); his children, Scott (Tamera), Stephanie (Richard), Michael (Megan) and John (Amanda); his grandchildren, George (25), Tess (21), Cal (20), Sam (18), Kate (4), Judd (3), Mae (1) and Elias (7-months).

Steve was cared for at Methodist Hospital before peacefully passing away on March 19, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations should be sent to: Northern Plains Boxer Rescue http://everyboxercounts.com or Tunnel to Towers Foundation https://tunnel2towers.org
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the Lord bless you. May the Lord shine his face upon you. May the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace, my beloved brother.
Susan Dillberg
Sister
April 15, 2021
So sorry for your family´s loss.
DruAnne Hotchkiss McMartin
March 30, 2021
Darcy,
Did not expect to see this in OWH!
Praying for all of you that your loving memories will help ease the pain.
All our love, Patti and Steve & family
Patti Ferguson
Friend
March 29, 2021
Darcy, We were shocked at Steve's passing. We always had a such good time with you guys. You have our deepest sympathies. Jim and Margie
Jim and Margie Lukas
March 28, 2021
