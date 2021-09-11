Bilek, Steven J.



February 6, 1984 - September 2, 2021



Survived by children, Lucy, Liam and Londynn Bilek; parents, Steven and Cynthia; mother of his children, Catherene; many siblings and loving relatives.



VISITATION begins Sunday at 2pm with a Wake Service at 4pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 9:30am, at the mortuary to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church at 10am. Interment: Bohemian Cemetery. Memorials to Suicide Prevention.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.