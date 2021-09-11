Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven J. Bilek
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Bilek, Steven J.

February 6, 1984 - September 2, 2021

Survived by children, Lucy, Liam and Londynn Bilek; parents, Steven and Cynthia; mother of his children, Catherene; many siblings and loving relatives.

VISITATION begins Sunday at 2pm with a Wake Service at 4pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 9:30am, at the mortuary to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church at 10am. Interment: Bohemian Cemetery. Memorials to Suicide Prevention.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Sep
12
Wake
4:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Sep
13
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Sep
13
Service
10:00a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Stevens father and grew up with the Bilek family. May God bring you peace & comfort in this difficult time. Gregg Rhoades
Gregg D Rhoades
September 14, 2021
My heart and prayers go out to Steve O´s children, mom and dad and everyone he touched with his big heart. Rest In Peace young man.
Helen Jones
Friend
September 13, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the family. May the Spirit of God provide you all with comfort at this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Steve.
Mary Rapp
Friend
September 13, 2021
I´m so sorry for your family´s loss.
Cindy Koziol Goldman
September 13, 2021
my thoughts and prayers are with you all .
Maureen Healy
September 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to Steve's children and family. May your memories of the good times carry you through your grief, and may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Lisa Bolan
Friend
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results