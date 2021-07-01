Menu
Steven Robert Burbridge
Burbridge, Steven Robert

Age 67

Steven Robert Burbridge, of Ute, IA, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, July 2, 2021, 2pm, at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, IA. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army and David McNeill American Legion Post #129, Onawa, IA. Honor Guard will be provided by the Iowa Sheriffs and Deputies Association.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 1, 2021.
