Burbridge, Steven Robert
Age 67
Steven Robert Burbridge, of Ute, IA, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, July 2, 2021, 2pm, at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, IA. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army and David McNeill American Legion Post #129, Onawa, IA. Honor Guard will be provided by the Iowa Sheriffs and Deputies Association.
RUSH FAMILY CARE SERVICE
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
(712) 423-3293 | www.rushfamilycareservice.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 1, 2021.