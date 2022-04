Chaffin, Steven R.September 24, 1945 - October 3, 2021Survived by daughter, Mikala (Matt) Brown; son, Daniel (Katie) Chaffin; grandchildren: Eddie, Connor, Lilly; sister, Sharry Melia; longtime friend, Ramona Koehn; many other relatives and friends.GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest. For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com Braman Mortuary – Southwest Chapel6505 S. 144 St., Omaha, NE 68114 | 402-895-3400