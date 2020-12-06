Menu
Steven D. "Steve" Reisinger
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Reisinger, Steven "Steve" D.

February 26, 1960 - December 1, 2020

Steve, age 60, passed away peacefully, however suddenly, on December 1st, 2020. Steve was loved and will be missed by his daughter, Jessica Milroy (Joey); grandson, Emmett Milroy, Omaha; his parents, Richard and Kathy Reisinger, Omaha; his brothers, Mike Reisinger (Joni), Raleigh, NC, Dave Reisinger, Omaha; his sister, Jill Shepherd (Phil), Omaha; his nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. A Celebration of Steve's Life will be at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
