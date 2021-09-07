Menu
Steven D. Fakata
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Fakata, Steven D.

October 5, 1943 - September 4, 2021

Our brilliant, loving, most generous father, joined our mother in Eternal Life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen A. Fakata; father, Stephen Fakata; mother, Bernice Fakata (Gorka); and sister, Jo Ann Fakata. Survived by son, Steven T. Fakata; daughter, Keri Lynn (Fakata) Kasun and son-in-law, John Kasun; grandson, Jacob Steven Kasun; sister, Patricia and brother-in-law, John Eisenach; sister-in-law, Linda Halsey; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Wednesday, September 8, 5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, September 9, at 10am at St. Mary Catholic Church-Omaha (36th & Q St.). Entombment: St. John Cemetery Mausoleum.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Sep
8
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Sep
9
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church-Omaha
36th & Q St, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
By any chance was Steven Fakata related to a Patty Fakata who worked with me at Richman Gordman Clothing Stores in South Omaha in the late 1960's and briefly lived in Hawaii. Been trying to find her to say a big hello. My name is Donn Kaplan and my email is [email protected] Phone in Las Vegas 702-363-9090. Someone please let me know. Stay safe and well.
Donn Kaplan
September 16, 2021
Keri, Steve - my newly discovered relatives. My sincerest words of symphathy due to the loss of your father. May he rest in peace and stay in our memory. This one doesn't die, who is in our memory. Stephen, we greatly thank for your life, for all what you gave us, we will remember about you. Life is passing moments.
Wladyslaw Trojnar (Gorka), Poland
September 16, 2021
Steve, I'm so sorry to learn of your father's passing. You always spoke so glowing of him. May his wonderful memories give you some peace. I will keep you and the family in my prayers.
Joni H
September 8, 2021
He will be greatly missed. God bless all.
Bernadette Wyatt
September 7, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
September 7, 2021
