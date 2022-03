By any chance was Steven Fakata related to a Patty Fakata who worked with me at Richman Gordman Clothing Stores in South Omaha in the late 1960's and briefly lived in Hawaii. Been trying to find her to say a big hello. My name is Donn Kaplan and my email is [email protected] Phone in Las Vegas 702-363-9090. Someone please let me know. Stay safe and well.