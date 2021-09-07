Fakata, Steven D.
October 5, 1943 - September 4, 2021
Our brilliant, loving, most generous father, joined our mother in Eternal Life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen A. Fakata; father, Stephen Fakata; mother, Bernice Fakata (Gorka); and sister, Jo Ann Fakata. Survived by son, Steven T. Fakata; daughter, Keri Lynn (Fakata) Kasun and son-in-law, John Kasun; grandson, Jacob Steven Kasun; sister, Patricia and brother-in-law, John Eisenach; sister-in-law, Linda Halsey; nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Wednesday, September 8, 5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, September 9, at 10am at St. Mary Catholic Church-Omaha (36th & Q St.). Entombment: St. John Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2021.