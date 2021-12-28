Sorry for your loss Kara. Losing a parent is never easy. You were always a free spirit cool guy anytime I saw you uncle Steve, hug my mom and my and the rest of the family as you fly! Larry and Colene, I plan on being up there more in the future so if you see this and would like to reach out my number is +15015482699. That goes for everyone up there. I love you all and my prayers are with you.

Nick Gibson Family December 29, 2021