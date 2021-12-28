Kobs, Steven Gary
November 6, 1946 - December 20, 2021
Age 75 of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Virginia; and sister Nancy Gibson. Survived by daughter, Kara (Matthew) Davis; brother, Larry (Colene) Kobs; grandchildren: Shelbi, Alexis Liebsack, and Drake Davis; significant other Susan Greene; nieces; nephews; and other family and friends. Proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict, receiving National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with five bronze stars; Navy Unit Commendation; and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with device (1960-).
VISITATION: Thursday, December 30, 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, December 31, at Roeder Mortuary. INTERMENT: 1pm Monday, January 3, 2022, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Omaha Veterans Hospital.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2021.