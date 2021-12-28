Menu
Steven Gary Kobs
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Kobs, Steven Gary

November 6, 1946 - December 20, 2021

Age 75 of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Virginia; and sister Nancy Gibson. Survived by daughter, Kara (Matthew) Davis; brother, Larry (Colene) Kobs; grandchildren: Shelbi, Alexis Liebsack, and Drake Davis; significant other Susan Greene; nieces; nephews; and other family and friends. Proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict, receiving National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with five bronze stars; Navy Unit Commendation; and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with device (1960-).

VISITATION: Thursday, December 30, 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, December 31, at Roeder Mortuary. INTERMENT: 1pm Monday, January 3, 2022, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Omaha Veterans Hospital.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
31
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
3
Interment
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Rd. , NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss Kara. Losing a parent is never easy. You were always a free spirit cool guy anytime I saw you uncle Steve, hug my mom and my and the rest of the family as you fly! Larry and Colene, I plan on being up there more in the future so if you see this and would like to reach out my number is +15015482699. That goes for everyone up there. I love you all and my prayers are with you.
Nick Gibson
Family
December 29, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 28, 2021
Larry & Colene, I'm so very sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in your memories. Debbie
Debbie O'Malley
Other
December 28, 2021
Dear Kobs, offering our deepest condolences to the family, may our God grant you strength and courage as you face the coming days.
H.Jones
December 25, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 25, 2021
