Kotlarz, Steven Michael
December 10, 1956 - December 19, 2021
Preceded in death by father, Joseph Frank Kotlarz; mother, Florence Margaret Skarbek and brother, Mark Kotlarz.
Survived by siblings, Chuck (Maria) Kotlarz of Ft. Dodge, IA; Mary Jo McCoy of Newport Beach, CA; Larry Kotlarz of Janesville, IA; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins; many good friends as, Henry Looby and Kari and John Cronican of Springfield, NE; Jacky Loth and Steve and Becky Lefler of Omaha, NE; and Kenny Grove of Midwest, OK.
VISITATION begins Thursday, Dec. 23, at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Siena Francis House or Omaha Food Bank.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.