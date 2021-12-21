Menu
Steven Michael Kotlarz
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Kotlarz, Steven Michael
December 10, 1956 - December 19, 2021
Preceded in death by father, Joseph Frank Kotlarz; mother, Florence Margaret Skarbek and brother, Mark Kotlarz.

Survived by siblings, Chuck (Maria) Kotlarz of Ft. Dodge, IA; Mary Jo McCoy of Newport Beach, CA; Larry Kotlarz of Janesville, IA; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins; many good friends as, Henry Looby and Kari and John Cronican of Springfield, NE; Jacky Loth and Steve and Becky Lefler of Omaha, NE; and Kenny Grove of Midwest, OK.

VISITATION begins Thursday, Dec. 23, at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Siena Francis House or Omaha Food Bank.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Jo and family, I'm so sorry to read of Steve's passing. I remember how mad he would get at our teenage girl antics! Lol! Praying for you all.
Renee Kershner ( Flott)
Family
December 23, 2021
So sorry to hear about Steve´s passing. Prayers for Steve and his loved ones. Steve was a friend of mine from our DCH days. We and our gang had a lot of good times and a have many happy memories of those days.
John Krause
December 22, 2021
Chuck, Mary Jo and Larry, so sorry for your loss. Praying for all of you.
Nancy Olderog
December 22, 2021
Praying for your family.
Rebecca Howard (Kelly)
December 21, 2021
