Steven D. LeClair
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
LeClair, Steven D.

April 30, 1944 - June 19, 2021

Omaha - Age 77 of Omaha, NE, passed away peacefully on June 19th. Steve was a loving husband and father of 5 children and will be fondly remembered for his love of his family, God, sports, and as a US Army veteran. Steve was also passionate for walking and running and could often be found walking in and around Ponca Hills. He was a hardworking, honest man, loved by many. Preceded in death by mother and father, Keith and Marian LeClair; brother, Alan LeClair; sister-in-law, Mary LeClair. Survived by Vickey LeClair; children: Shawn LeClair, Jason (Krista) LeClair, Randy (Heidi) LeClair, Wade (Jennifer) LeClair, Rachel LeClair; 12 grandchildren.

Member of The DAV and VFW Post #2503.

VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm; SERVICE: Friday, June 25, 2021, 10am, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery Omaha, NE.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Service
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace.
Mike Felici
Friend
June 25, 2021
Please accept our condolences on the loss of your father and grandfather. God bless all of you, and always remember the good memories and love you shared with him.
Randy & Vicki (Gatrost) Rios
Friend
June 24, 2021
Sending everyone love, during this very difficult time. Remembering the many great conversations in the LeClair living room in Ponca. So sorry about Steve's passing. May he rest in peace. Keeping the whole family in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Brenna
Brenna Salzbrenner
June 24, 2021
Gaskill Family
June 24, 2021
Gaskill Family
June 24, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 23, 2021
Our sympathies to the entire LaClair families in your loss. May God grant you peace and comfort in the days ahead. We will keep you in our prayers. Love, Larry and Fran
Larry and Fran Camenzind
June 23, 2021
Prayers for the leClair Family. So sorry for your loss.
Mark & Judy Wetzel
June 23, 2021
