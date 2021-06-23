LeClair, Steven D.April 30, 1944 - June 19, 2021Omaha - Age 77 of Omaha, NE, passed away peacefully on June 19th. Steve was a loving husband and father of 5 children and will be fondly remembered for his love of his family, God, sports, and as a US Army veteran. Steve was also passionate for walking and running and could often be found walking in and around Ponca Hills. He was a hardworking, honest man, loved by many. Preceded in death by mother and father, Keith and Marian LeClair; brother, Alan LeClair; sister-in-law, Mary LeClair. Survived by Vickey LeClair; children: Shawn LeClair, Jason (Krista) LeClair, Randy (Heidi) LeClair, Wade (Jennifer) LeClair, Rachel LeClair; 12 grandchildren.Member of The DAV and VFW Post #2503.VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm; SERVICE: Friday, June 25, 2021, 10am, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery Omaha, NE.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com