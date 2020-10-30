Peterson, Steven M.
July 15, 1950 - October 22, 2020
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, November 1st from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, November 2nd, 1pm, Westside Church (15050 W Dodge Rd.) Family Interment: Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to Fresh Start for All Nations, P.O. Box 540373, Omaha, Nebraska 68154 - https://freshstartforallnations.org/donate/
.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.