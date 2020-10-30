Menu
Steven M. Peterson
Peterson, Steven M.

July 15, 1950 - October 22, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, November 1st from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, November 2nd, 1pm, Westside Church (15050 W Dodge Rd.) Family Interment: Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to Fresh Start for All Nations, P.O. Box 540373, Omaha, Nebraska 68154 - https://freshstartforallnations.org/donate/.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Nov
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Westside Church
15050 W. Dodge Rd.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
24 Entries
Like so many Steve and Mindy have shepherd me. At Trinity and beyond. He left such a legacy of "preparing the bride." May you all feel God´s tangible comfort and peace.
Sally Turco
October 29, 2020
Mark Pinkerton
October 29, 2020
I have been profoundly affected by Steve´s life and ministry in Christ! I have often quoted Steve saying "more than one thing can be true". So sorry for your loss, Mindy. We will see Isaac and Steve soon, a thousand years are like a day in heaven.
Mark Pinkerton
October 29, 2020
Mindy, Justin, Josh & Joy, we are so sorry to hear of the loss of Steve. We where so honored to have you as neighbors in Harvey Oaks for all those years. We missed you so much when we had to move. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Judy and Tim McGuire
October 29, 2020
Steve´s words I had heard decades ago go had run through my head recently, "More than one thing can be true at the same time." That surely is very real now with the contrast of his promotion and the deep loss felt by Mindy and the family. I am so sorry for your loss. May your extreme loss be met with the the equally deep, deep love and care of our Father.
Shawna Hanquist Medema
October 29, 2020
Sincere condolence to Mindy and family. Sending prayers for peace and understanding.
Brad Young
October 28, 2020
Dear Mindy, You have our deepest sympathy for the loss of your lifemate, particularly under difficult Pandemic restrictions. Surely Steve walks in fullness of life now. May the memories of your love & ministry comfort you and your family in the coming days.
Mick & Annette Anzalone
October 28, 2020
My favorite thing about Steve was the way he loved Mindy. Mindy, I am so very sorry for your deep loss. Sending so much love.
Sabina Featherston
October 28, 2020
We are very sad to hear of Steve's passing from us here on God's earth. Ali worked with Steve in the counseling office of Trinity Church and I saw him several times at the KGBI radio on his way to the studio to record a commercial message for Fresh Start. He was always exhibiting the "fruit of the Spirit".. love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control. He was a true Christian man. We are happy for him in heaven and we pray for strength to Mindy and their family.
Ken J Wesely and Ali Wesely
October 27, 2020
Steve was the first person who was able to pierce my shell and head me out to freedom. I will never forget his kindness and his intense credibility as a Believer and Image-bearer of Jesus. Thank you, Mindy, for sharing him with all of us. I am saddened for you, but rejoice with Steve.
Rose Kendall
October 27, 2020
Mindy, so sorry for your great loss! Steve was the picture of letting his light shine before men; his positivity was always so contagious. The world has lost a wonderful person... praise God that this is only a "see you later" and not a goodbye.
Maureen Naumann
October 27, 2020
Jesus comfort each of you. I so enjoyed Steve's Fresh Start Class. You're treasure in heaven.
Deby Arant
October 26, 2020
Praying for Mindy and family. Am so thankful fir Pastor Steve`s Counseling Class years ago.
Anne Snyder
October 26, 2020
loved our brother in Christ and prays for Mindy and family.
art huerta
October 25, 2020
my deepest sympathy to you.Many great memories from the days of Trinity.Mary Jo Mougey
Mary Jo Mougey.
October 25, 2020
We are truly sorry for you all. Praising Jesus for Steve..thanking Him for His hope & assurance for our glorious eternity with Him. Hugs of love to you sweet Mindy and to Josh, Justin & Joy
Susie and Sam Costanzo
October 25, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Mindy and the family. Pastor Steve brought new freedom to my life. A great loss but he is with the Lord. May our God bring comfort, he will be missed.
Marylynn Ludwig
October 25, 2020
"Dreamed I went to heaven, you were there with me, We walked along the streets of gold, beside the crystal sea, We heard the angels singing, then someone called your name, You turned and saw a young man, he was smiling as he came... He said "friend, you may not know me now, but then he said "just wait".. "You used to teach my Sunday School when I was only eight..every week you would say a prayer before the class would start...one morning when you said that prayer, I asked Jesus in my heart... Thank you, for giving to the Lord, I am a life that was changed.... Thank you, for giving to the Lord...I am so glad you gave..."
Dave and Betty Klingemann, Punta Gorda, Florida
October 25, 2020
I just watched Love Church and learned of Pastor Steve's passing..I am heart-broken..I attended a Fresh Start series, and it was amazing..God brought an angel on earth home..prayers for his lovely family.
Jacqueline Reed
October 25, 2020
We are deeply saddened to hear that Steve is gone, but rejoice knowing that he is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We send love and sympathy to Mindy and the entire family.
Cindy Regier
October 25, 2020
So very sorry to hear of your great loss, but we know he is rejoicing in the presence of the Lord! We have such fond memories of Family Camps so long ago and his good-natured sense of humor and his ping pong skills!
Vince and Jan Schulz
October 24, 2020
A great loss to this world, a great gain in the world to come. What a wonderful blessing in this world. Our prayers with you dear Mindy, what a life partner you were too sweet Steve.
Malcolm and Maggie Peters
October 24, 2020
Pastor Steve changed our lives! We got to know him as Justin and Josh´s dad, and he became our trusted counselor, eventually marrying us. In his own words, we say to him: "You are wonderful, and it was a privilege to be in your life!"
Ted and Carrie Theisen
October 24, 2020
We will never forget Steve´s kindness and wisdom.
Mark & Tess Pinkerton
October 24, 2020