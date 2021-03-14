Prucka, Steven
September 29, 1969 - March 11, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, James and Connie Prucka; uncles, Frank Hyram Prucka Jr. and Joseph Prucka. Survived by loving wife of 32 years, Lisa; children, Christopher (Alexandrea) Prucka and Jessica (Forrest Chaple) Prucka; grandchildren, Hunter and Aurora Prucka; and many other family and close friends. Steven had a unique sense of humor and loved his family very much.
Westlawn-Hillcrest
Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.