Sempek, Steven M.



January 26, 1955 - September 16, 2021



Loving husband, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to all. Preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Adolph Sempek; brothers, Larry and Tom Sempek.



Survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jo (Mahoney) Sempek; sisters, Diane (Mike) Daspit and Judy (Doug) McWilliams; many nieces, nephews, and other family.



VISITATION: Thursday, September 23, from 9:30-11am with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Interment at St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.



