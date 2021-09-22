Jo, I am so sorry for you loss. Steve was such and inspiration to me. I will never forget that big grin of his. Always happy. Such a great guy. He will be missed.
Steve Hannibal
Friend
September 24, 2021
Jo, we sure are gonna miss Steve! You can tell by all the messages how loved and respected he was. Know that he will always be with you in spirit, our condolences to you and yours! Ed and Judy
The Ebys
September 23, 2021
some of my best years in the lawn & garden business was working with Steve at South Omaha Supply.
Man we rocked And those fishing trips to Canada we had such an adventure on Reindeer lake what a great time.
Thanks for all the good times and memories Steve.
Let's wet a line when we meet again.
Al Lidolph AKA Mr. Ortho
Alan Lidolph
September 23, 2021
Jo
My deepest condolences. I have fond memories of Steve doing fireworks for my boys. He was a great guy. Even though I haven´t seen you in many years, I think about you often. Hugs my friend.
Sue Clausen- Wright
Friend
September 23, 2021
I went to grade school with Steve and we were good friends. I didn´t see him often but when I did see him it was like we connected immediately. He was such a kind and genuine guy and he will be missed!
Lou kresl
Friend
September 22, 2021
Jo, So sorry to see this. Steve was a GREAT GUY. I will always remember Steve fondly. You are in our prayers.............Terry
Terry McGill
Work
September 22, 2021
Jo and Family, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
May God provide you strength and comfort.
There are so many fond memories of Steve when our paths crossed in the 90´s.
I had the pleasure of working closely with Steve at South Omaha Supply/American Feed and Farm Supply and being one of his partners in the tree auction business on Dodge Street.
We worked hard; we played hard!
It was our honor to spend time over the years with Steve...a WONDERFUL person with a natural ability to smile with his eyes.
Rest In Peace, Dear Friend!
Dave and Cheryl Sellhorst
Friend
September 22, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of my dear cousin's passing but I know he will always be here with us in spirit. He was one of the kindest, funniest, sincere and loving beings I have ever known and he loved his family so much. We were born days apart and grew up together exploring in his back yard and playing with garden snakes. He was my best friend and hero. God bless you, Stevie. You have always been right here in my heart. I love you. Cousin Pammy
Pamela L Smith (Kirk)
Family
September 22, 2021
Just want you to know you are in my thoughts and prayers! I will see you Thursday, take care
Mary Jo
Friend
September 21, 2021
The skies will be crying at the loss of such a strong and endearing Spirit; a devoted husband and Fierce Friend, loved by many. You will be missed, Dear Cousin. I am sad that I did not spend more time with you....Love, Patti Kirk
Patricia Kirk
Family
September 21, 2021
Your cousin, Patti
September 21, 2021
I´m so sorry Joe I know I will miss my best friend an awful lot
Jay Deitloff
September 21, 2021
Jo - I am so sorry for your loss. The last 2 years have not been kind to us! I am just happy that I made your and Steve's acquaintance so many years ago through my sister Diane. Hopefully the happy fun times we all spent together will help you through these sad times!
Lynn K Gregory
Friend
September 21, 2021
Love, Jay and Debbie Deitloff
September 21, 2021
Diane, Judy and families
So sorry to hear of Steve's passing away. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Hold precious your memories as they will sustain you in your time of sorrow.
Tom,Debbie Harral and family
September 21, 2021
Jo, the Sarpy County Fairgrounds crew is so sad to hear about Steve's passing. Our prayers are with you.
Amy and Bob Green
September 21, 2021
Judy, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers .
Beverly Hazuka
September 20, 2021
Jo, so very sorry for your loss. Steve was a person that was always happy and had a smile on his face. I am so glad you had the nursery because it was his happy place. We had so many great times together..remembering our Mexico trip in particular. So sorry we drifted apart the last few years. He will be missed....thinking of you.
Jeanine and John Coogle
Friend
September 20, 2021
Truly a great man. Such a great disposition and spirit. Always looked forward to seeing you. Rest easy Steve Sempek!
Steve Slobotski
Friend
September 19, 2021
Please accept my condolences. Steve was our paint representative from Sherwin Williams for many years for us at Color, Inc. Always friendly and very professional. He will be greatly missed.