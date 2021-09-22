I am so saddened to hear of my dear cousin's passing but I know he will always be here with us in spirit. He was one of the kindest, funniest, sincere and loving beings I have ever known and he loved his family so much. We were born days apart and grew up together exploring in his back yard and playing with garden snakes. He was my best friend and hero. God bless you, Stevie. You have always been right here in my heart. I love you. Cousin Pammy

Pamela L Smith (Kirk) Family September 22, 2021