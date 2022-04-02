Shafer, Steven E.



March 24, 1961 - March 30, 2022



Steven "Papa Shaf" passed away in his home in Omaha. He was a lifelong musician and played the piano at Citylight Church for many years. Steven is survived by children, Jonathan (Amanda) and Rebecca Shafer and their mother, Brenda; grandchildren, Teagan and Jonah; sister, Karen (Larry) Vinson; beloved dog, Heidi. Preceded in death by parents, John and Letitia Shafer.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10am at Citylight Church Midtown, 4383 Nicholas St., Omaha.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 2, 2022.