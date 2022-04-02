Menu
Steven E. Shafer
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 5 2022
10:00a.m.
Citylight
Shafer, Steven E.

March 24, 1961 - March 30, 2022

Steven "Papa Shaf" passed away in his home in Omaha. He was a lifelong musician and played the piano at Citylight Church for many years. Steven is survived by children, Jonathan (Amanda) and Rebecca Shafer and their mother, Brenda; grandchildren, Teagan and Jonah; sister, Karen (Larry) Vinson; beloved dog, Heidi. Preceded in death by parents, John and Letitia Shafer.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10am at Citylight Church Midtown, 4383 Nicholas St., Omaha.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

1010 N. 72nd St. | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 2, 2022.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
