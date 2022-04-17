Menu
Steven C. Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Smith, Steven C.

September 20, 1948 - March 8, 2022

Preceded in death by wife, Constance Kay "Connie" Smith; parents, Clarence and Helen Smith; father-in-law, Lee Haar; brother, Daniel Smith; sisters-in-law, Ethel "Bing" Smtih, and Lucinda Sievert; and brother-in-law, Craig Haar. Survived by son, Steven C. Smith II (Free); grandchildren, Steven C. Smith III, and Sophia H. Smith; sister, Judith Salem (Ali); brothers, David (Connie), Larry (Allene), and Michael (Sara); brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lee and Sherry Haar, and Peggy Haar; nieces and nephews; other relatives; many friends.

VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, April 21st, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 6pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 22nd, 11am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
