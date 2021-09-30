Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Snider
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE
Snider, Steven

Age 69

Steven Snider, of Columbus, NE, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Steve is survived by wife, Virginia "Ginnie" Snider of Columbus, NE; daughter, Kay Cee (Matt Cardinale) Boros of Johnston, IA; son, Earl (Nealy Freeman) Snider of Waterloo, NE; daughter, Wendy (Tim) Hansen of Omaha, NE; son, Sam (Kayleigh) Snider of Omaha, NE; 12 grandchildren; mother, Dolores Snider of Neligh, NE; sister, Kathy (Ron) Herley of Seward, NE; sister, Diana (Steve) Trosper of Columbus, NE; sister, Deb (Fred) Thiele of Clearwater, NE.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 1, at 11am, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. VISITATION: Thursday, from 5-7pm, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 10am until service time at the church. A celebration of Steve's life will follow the service at Henry on 11th, 2521 11th Street, Columbus. Private family interment will be in the Clearwater Cemetery, Clearwater, NE. Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

GASS HANEY FUNERAL HOME

2109 14th St., Columbus, NE 68601 | (402) 564-5227
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Oct
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
Columbus, NE
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gass Haney Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.