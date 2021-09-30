Snider, Steven
Age 69
Steven Snider, of Columbus, NE, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
Steve is survived by wife, Virginia "Ginnie" Snider of Columbus, NE; daughter, Kay Cee (Matt Cardinale) Boros of Johnston, IA; son, Earl (Nealy Freeman) Snider of Waterloo, NE; daughter, Wendy (Tim) Hansen of Omaha, NE; son, Sam (Kayleigh) Snider of Omaha, NE; 12 grandchildren; mother, Dolores Snider of Neligh, NE; sister, Kathy (Ron) Herley of Seward, NE; sister, Diana (Steve) Trosper of Columbus, NE; sister, Deb (Fred) Thiele of Clearwater, NE.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 1, at 11am, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. VISITATION: Thursday, from 5-7pm, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 10am until service time at the church. A celebration of Steve's life will follow the service at Henry on 11th, 2521 11th Street, Columbus. Private family interment will be in the Clearwater Cemetery, Clearwater, NE. Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donor's choice.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.