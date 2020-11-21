Menu
Steven W. Dahlberg
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Dahlberg, Steven W.

May 21, 1951 - November 13, 2020

Preceded by parents, Emil and LaVon "Kitty" Dahlberg.

Survived by daughter, Alysha (David) Vanderpool; granddaughters, Hannah Dahlberg and Lily McDermott; brother, Donald (Ann) Dahlberg; sister, Diane (Scott) Hansen; cousins Janet and Terry Reid; nieces and nephews. Member of the Professional Bowlers Association.

Memorials to the Douglas County Health Center. GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE: 12:00pm Monday, November 23, at Evergreen Memorial Park, 2300 S 78th St, Omaha, NE.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park
2300 S 78th St, Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
