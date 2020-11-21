Dahlberg, Steven W.May 21, 1951 - November 13, 2020Preceded by parents, Emil and LaVon "Kitty" Dahlberg.Survived by daughter, Alysha (David) Vanderpool; granddaughters, Hannah Dahlberg and Lily McDermott; brother, Donald (Ann) Dahlberg; sister, Diane (Scott) Hansen; cousins Janet and Terry Reid; nieces and nephews. Member of the Professional Bowlers Association.Memorials to the Douglas County Health Center. GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE: 12:00pm Monday, November 23, at Evergreen Memorial Park, 2300 S 78th St, Omaha, NE.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000