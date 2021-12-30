To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
3 Entries
Steve was my favorite subcontractor. His personality and sense of humor always brightened my day. If he was going to be on my project, I looked forward to seeing him. He was always there when he said he´d be. He always did a stellar job. I will miss his jokes, integrity, and joi de vie
John yoest
January 7, 2022
RIP to a good friend for 50+ years, from the GARAGE GANG days to now, a lot of good times and memories, will miss you but no more pain.
Ted L Schroeder
January 5, 2022
Steve, you´re another good one, gone too soon. You will be sincerely missed, that´s for sure. Rest easy and fly high, my friend.