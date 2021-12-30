Menu
Steven C. "Steve" Whitmore
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Whitmore, Steven C. "Steve"

Age 65 - December 26, 2021

Preceded by parents, Darrell and Betty; brother, Mark. Survived by partner in life, Connie Lee; her sons, William and Joe; sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Larry Staley; and six grandchildren.

No Service. Celebration of Life at a later date.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Steve was my favorite subcontractor. His personality and sense of humor always brightened my day. If he was going to be on my project, I looked forward to seeing him. He was always there when he said he´d be. He always did a stellar job. I will miss his jokes, integrity, and joi de vie
John yoest
January 7, 2022
RIP to a good friend for 50+ years, from the GARAGE GANG days to now, a lot of good times and memories, will miss you but no more pain.
Ted L Schroeder
January 5, 2022
Steve, you´re another good one, gone too soon. You will be sincerely missed, that´s for sure. Rest easy and fly high, my friend.
Brian Gilmore
Friend
January 4, 2022
