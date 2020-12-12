Survived by mother Dorothy Zagozda, wife Diane Riehl Zagozda, daughter Amy Dow (Chris), son Steven Jr. (Sasha), six grandchildren, Elly, Carson, Eli, Hunter, Asher, Mason; three brothers, Ray (Ann), Tom (Lori), Chuck (Julie); sister, Mary Corbaley; sister-in-law, Kathy Zagozda. He is preceded in death by his son, Brian Zagozda; father, RZ Zagozda; brother, Paul Zagozda; brother-in-law, Jack Corbaley; and nephew, Zac Zagozda.
MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday, December 12 at 10am at St. Gerald's Chapel 7857 Lakeview St. Ralston, NE.
I am so sorry to hear about Steve, he was a good friend and co worker at Asarco, R.I.P. Steve you will be missed
Mike Botos
December 15, 2020
Dorothy, so sorry to hear about your son's passing . I lost my sister Nov. 13th to covid. There is so much sorrow in the world now. God bless you and yours. I will keep him in my prayers. Alice Wichita