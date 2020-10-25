Green, Stewart D.
October 6, 1961 - October 17, 2020
Omaha. Those left here to miss him are his sisters: Charlene Green of Omaha, NE, Pamela King of Carroll IA, Connie Radke of Omaha NE; his father: Charles (Ruth) Green of Lake View; and many extended family and friends.
Memorial Services to be held at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.