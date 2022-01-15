Menu
Sue Schinzel
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Mercy High School
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Schinzel, Sue (Nalty)

October 16, 1938 - January 13, 2022

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, with ENTOMBMENT in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. The Service can be viewed online at https://heartstreaming.net/sue-nalty-schinzel

VISITATION with the family will begin Tuesday after 5pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, with HONORS rendered by the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard at 6:50pm and WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Hillcrest Hospice, or Mercy High School.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Visitation
5:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
18
Wake
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street , Omaha, NE
Jan
18
Service
6:45p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
NE
My sympathy to the family of Susie. We went to St.John's High at the same time. I knew Pat so well. Went to the prom with him. Kept in touch with Susie over the years...Friends told me she wasn't well and I've always kept her in prayer. What a most lovely person!!!Blessings, Sister Carolyn Thirtle
Sister Carolyn Thirtle
January 17, 2022
Sue was such an intelligent and incredibly personable soul. Her strong spirit was amazing to be around as it was such an influence on all of us; especially those of us who were lucky to know her when we were growing up. Her dedication to and her beliefs in what is right and true in our world showed through in her faith and beautiful family. The world needs more of her now more than ever.
Chris Davlin
Friend
January 15, 2022
