Susan Lynn Ascoli
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Ascoli, Susan Lynn

November 3, 1954 - September 17, 2021

Susan passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at home surrounded by family and friends after battling brain cancer.

Her family was important to Susan, including her husband of 46 years, Steve Bischof; daughter, Maryssa; son, Taylor, and his wife Lacy; grandchildren: Kinzlee, Carter, and Harlee. Susan's brother, Joe McCutcheon, was also with her when she passed.

Susan earned an art degree at UNO and was a gifted painter and photographer. She then earned a master's degree from UNO in social work and earned awards with the Wellspring Program at the Salvation Army.

She loved gardening and crafts, enjoyed making jewelry, and recently sewed masks during the pandemic. She loved baking with the grandkids, and they loved her cookies, cakes, and macaroni and cheese.

Her Yoga Friends were also an important part of her life to the very end.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 4-7pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to the family for later designation.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss.
Tim Bischof
Family
September 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to you Steve. Susan had a warm smile with a quiet spirit. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this hard time.
Stuart and Mary Brown
Friend
September 21, 2021
