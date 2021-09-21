Ascoli, Susan LynnNovember 3, 1954 - September 17, 2021Susan passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at home surrounded by family and friends after battling brain cancer.Her family was important to Susan, including her husband of 46 years, Steve Bischof; daughter, Maryssa; son, Taylor, and his wife Lacy; grandchildren: Kinzlee, Carter, and Harlee. Susan's brother, Joe McCutcheon, was also with her when she passed.Susan earned an art degree at UNO and was a gifted painter and photographer. She then earned a master's degree from UNO in social work and earned awards with the Wellspring Program at the Salvation Army.She loved gardening and crafts, enjoyed making jewelry, and recently sewed masks during the pandemic. She loved baking with the grandkids, and they loved her cookies, cakes, and macaroni and cheese.Her Yoga Friends were also an important part of her life to the very end.CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 4-7pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to the family for later designation.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222