Sue and I worked together at Paltani's. I applauded her when she got a job a First Data because it was a chance to get benefits! She did not forget me. She called me a few years later when I was working at the French Cafe to tell me about an opening in the computer tape pool. I jumped at the chance to work with Sue again. I loved her sense of humor. It was very sad when her husband passed at a young age. He was a wonderful man and they had two great sons. Sue is now able to join her husband in heaven.

Vonna Hlavka Friend August 4, 2021