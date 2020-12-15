To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sue and I worked together at Paltani's. I applauded her when she got a job a First Data because it was a chance to get benefits! She did not forget me. She called me a few years later when I was working at the French Cafe to tell me about an opening in the computer tape pool. I jumped at the chance to work with Sue again. I loved her sense of humor.
It was very sad when her husband passed at a young age. He was a wonderful man and they had two great sons.
Sue is now able to join her husband in heaven.
Vonna Hlavka
Friend
August 4, 2021
Sue had a big part in my life. She was my closest friend from high school on. I just read of her passing today. We had last talked in December. I am heartbroken we couldn't have had one last call. She was such a good friend and always had a smile for everyone. I'll miss her so much. Sue, I know you're home with Jesus and in no more pain. We'll see each other again.
cindy quedensley
January 11, 2021
I was shocked to hear of Sue's passing. I met her in Aviano, Italy where both our husbands were stationed in the Air Force. Sue and I reconnected many years ago. She has been a good friend and very much an angel to me. We texted almost every week. We were looking forward to going back to some of the eating places we loved this summer. She is in no more pain now. She will be missed.
DAINA KRAUSE
December 22, 2020
I worked with Sue for many years. I remember when her husband died. We both worked nights at FDR and then days in Client Services. She was so dedicated to GE! Bless her Lord~
Sheila Downs
December 15, 2020
I cannot express my grief. There are no words.
Rachel Bradley
December 15, 2020
I enjoyed working with Sue. She always brightened my day!
Linda Hohlbaugh Minor
December 15, 2020
I am devastated to hear about Sue. She was the most kind-hearted, generous and funny person. I loved her dearly. Worked with her for many years at FDR. I even lived with her for a short while around 2006. She was an angel on earth. Bless her sweet heart.