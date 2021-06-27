Bonacci, Susan L.



October 20, 1953 - June 23, 2021



Survived by husband, Jacque; daughters: Nichole and Breanne; sons: Troy (Bethany), Brett, Colin and Trevor; grandchildren: Pierce, Arryanna, Adrianne, Jackson, and Colton; sisters: Donna, Carol and Jodi; special sister friends: Teri Sonnefield and Jeri Peterson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by brother: Ronald Vieth, and parents: Virgil and Beverly Vieth.



CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: 4-7pm, July 2, at Florence City Hall located on 2864 State St., Omaha, NE.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.