Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan L. Bonacci
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Bonacci, Susan L.

October 20, 1953 - June 23, 2021

Survived by husband, Jacque; daughters: Nichole and Breanne; sons: Troy (Bethany), Brett, Colin and Trevor; grandchildren: Pierce, Arryanna, Adrianne, Jackson, and Colton; sisters: Donna, Carol and Jodi; special sister friends: Teri Sonnefield and Jeri Peterson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by brother: Ronald Vieth, and parents: Virgil and Beverly Vieth.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: 4-7pm, July 2, at Florence City Hall located on 2864 State St., Omaha, NE.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Florence City Hall
2864 State St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Sorry to hear of Susan´s passing. Worked with her at Brandeis Catering. She was a sweet person. Now an angel in heaven. May she test in peace.
Kathy Roy
Work
August 2, 2021
My deepest sympathy to my friend Jacque and the family. Best Steve
Steve Bloom
Friend
June 29, 2021
Thoughts, love and prayers to all family members. RIP my dear cousin x
Diane Kelly (1st cousin)
Family
June 29, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Susan was a wonderful friend, loving mother, and sister! She will be missed.
Jacki Weir
Work
June 28, 2021
Prayers and best wishes to your family.
Brett Laplante
June 28, 2021
Though i didn't know Susan i know her son Brett and my family sends or prayers and hugs to the family. Chris Camilli and Family
Chris Camili and family
Other
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results