Kitto, Susan Diane



January 28, 1950 - November 8, 2020



Sue passed away Sunday evening with family by her side. Sue was born January 28, 1950 in Denison, Iowa and graduated from Ralston High. Sue was an avid follower of Jesus Christ and was the kindest and most compassionate mother.



Sue was preceded in death by her father, Roman Goeser and mother, Donna Jean Kirsch. Sue is survived by husband, Jeffrey Kitto; children, Nicole Eckerson her husband Rick, Troy Kitto, and Jeff Kitto; brothers, Dave Goeser, Bill Kirsch, and Tom Kirsch; sister, Linda Peffer; grandchildren, Dylon, Sophia, Sidney, Lilly, and Jaxon; pet, Bobo.



Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Omaha, Nebraska.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.