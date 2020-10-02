Voisin, Susan Elaine
January 6, 1946 - September 30, 2020
Susan Voisin passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family after her battle with Covid 19 on September 30, 2020. She was born in Mount Pleasant, Michigan and relocated to Omaha, Nebraska in 1974. Susan met the love of her life, Michael Voisin, in junior high school, and were happily married for 55 years. Susan worked for Borsheims up until her retirement which gave her the opportunity to spread her joyous personality to customers and co-workers alike. She was a devoted friend and shared her passions with the people she cared for most. Susan continuously provided undeniable love and support to her family, a staple of her long and successful life.
Susan is survived by her husband, Michael; her daughters, Michelle and Jane; her son, Jim and his wife, Tammy; and her cherished grandchildren: Cole, Kate, and Aiden. She is also survived by her siblings: Jean, Ruth Anne, Jim and Bob; nieces, nephews, and friends.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, October 4th from 11am to 12:45pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 12:45pm followed by a reception. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Visitation and Memorial Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
