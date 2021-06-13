Graham, Susan Elizabeth (Cartwright)



Susan Graham passed from this life on December 13, 2020, in Fort Myers, FL.



She was born Susan Elizabeth Cartwright on September 30, 1928, in Marshalltown IA. After four years at Marshalltown High School, she attended the University of Iowa as a political science major. It is at Iowa U. where she met the love of her life, Robert Graham. Bob and Sue went on to spend 65 happy years of marriage as a loving couple and best friends until Robert left this world in 2015.



Sue was a dedicated mother to three sons, Andy, Steve, and Rick. Having raised their family in Omaha, NE, they left a long and fruitful life in the midwest to move to Virginia before finally making the final chapter in their life in Fort Myers, FL. After arriving in Florida, Sue found a new and fulfilling role in her everyday life. She was a prominent figure for many years as a guardian ad litem, helping the court system find the best solutions for so many children that were in need. Family and friends can all be very proud of her efforts and the countless hours she spent taking care of the best interests of these young children.



She loved playing golf with Bob and her sons for many years, her favorite story being about her amazing "hole in one"! Sue spent a lifetime of involvement with the Church, forever faithful and always available for so many different tasks to help where she was needed.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.