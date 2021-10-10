Menu
Susan Lynn Morgan
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel
3809 North 90th Street
Omaha, NE
Morgan, Susan Lynn

November 6, 1956 - September 22, 2021

Susan Lynn Morgan was called home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Susan leaves to cherish her memories three daughters: Tequilla, Michel'Le, Ebony Morgan; one son: Timothy Morgan; four brothers: Larry Morgan, Sundiata Menelik, Azariah (Loris), Kevin Morgan; two sisters: Karen Wells and Linda Tyler (Andrew) and a host of family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday, October 16 at Noon-2pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 3809 N 90th St, Omaha.

Good Shepherd Funeral Home

3809 N 90th St, Omaha 402-505-9260 gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel
3809 North 90th Street, Omaha, NE
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ebony,MiMi & Tequilla. I am sending my condolences to you all. Your Mother was a great woman one of a kind. I will be there to show my respect to your family in this difficult time just be there forever. Remember to be absent from the body is to be present with the lord.
Adessa Roberts
October 11, 2021
I worked with Susan for several years. I always enjoyed talking to her. Praying flor her family and friends.
Jeffery Skinner
Work
October 10, 2021
