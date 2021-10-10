Morgan, Susan Lynn
November 6, 1956 - September 22, 2021
Susan Lynn Morgan was called home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Susan leaves to cherish her memories three daughters: Tequilla, Michel'Le, Ebony Morgan; one son: Timothy Morgan; four brothers: Larry Morgan, Sundiata Menelik, Azariah (Loris), Kevin Morgan; two sisters: Karen Wells and Linda Tyler (Andrew) and a host of family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday, October 16 at Noon-2pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 3809 N 90th St, Omaha.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
3809 N 90th St, Omaha 402-505-9260 gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.