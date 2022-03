Romero, SusanSeptember 20, 1959 - June 8, 2021Preceded in death by parents, Sally and Edwin Krance; husband, Jan F. Romero. Survived by children: Ryan Romero (Robyn), Andrew Romero, Rose Romero, and Samuel Romero; grandchildren: Aidan, Lyon, Tai, Olivia, Israel, and Harper; loving dogs, Cleo and Booker.CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, June 12th at 11am at the West Center Chapel.To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com