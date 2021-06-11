Menu
Susan Romero
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Romero, Susan

September 20, 1959 - June 8, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Sally and Edwin Krance; husband, Jan F. Romero. Survived by children: Ryan Romero (Robyn), Andrew Romero, Rose Romero, and Samuel Romero; grandchildren: Aidan, Lyon, Tai, Olivia, Israel, and Harper; loving dogs, Cleo and Booker.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, June 12th at 11am at the West Center Chapel.

To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
