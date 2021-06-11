Romero, Susan
September 20, 1959 - June 8, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Sally and Edwin Krance; husband, Jan F. Romero. Survived by children: Ryan Romero (Robyn), Andrew Romero, Rose Romero, and Samuel Romero; grandchildren: Aidan, Lyon, Tai, Olivia, Israel, and Harper; loving dogs, Cleo and Booker.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, June 12th at 11am at the West Center Chapel.
To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2021.