We're all so sad to learn of Sue's passing. She will be remembered always as the wonderful woman we've always known her to be. It was an honor to be neighbors and friends. Part of her will live on forever, in our hearts. Prayers of comfort will be prayed for Frank, Sherry, Bob and others who loved her so dearly. If we can help in any way, we're only a few steps or a phone call away. We're not able to make her funeral but, we'll keep in touch. Our heartfelt condolences!

Willliam, Cynthia, Ericka, and Carolyn Dorsey Friend September 6, 2021