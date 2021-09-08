Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Crosby; step-mother, Lavon Crosby. Survived by her husband of 62 years, Franklin Smith; children, Doug Smith, Robert Smith, and Shari Smith; granddaughter, Alexa (Jason) Shea; great-grandson, River Shea; brothers, Robert Crosby, Tim Stuart, Mike Stuart, and Fred Stuart; sister, Mary Bolin; nieces, nephews, and other family.
Susan was the proud daughter of former Nebraska Governor Robert B. Crosby and grew up surrounded by politics. A strong Republican she was also the Election Commission of Sarpy County for many years. Her step-mother, Lavon was a state senator and fought for the rights of all Nebraskans. What most people will remember about Sue was she was the BEST Nebraska Football fan ever! Win or lose, they were her team!
VISITATION Friday, September 10, from 9:30-10:30am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Private Family Inurnment at Cedar Dale Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Loved Sue and you Frank hope your family cope trying times
John & Jan Wolff
September 10, 2021
Frank and family,
I was so sorry to hear of Susans passing. She always had a good word to comment about how things were going. She will be missed by so many.
Caryl Ann Horton
Work
September 10, 2021
The Dorsey family
September 6, 2021
We're all so sad to learn of Sue's passing. She will be remembered always as the wonderful woman we've always known her to be. It was an honor to be neighbors and friends. Part of her will live on forever, in our hearts. Prayers of comfort will be prayed for Frank, Sherry, Bob and others who loved her so dearly. If we can help in any way, we're only a few steps or a phone call away. We're not able to make her funeral but, we'll keep in touch. Our heartfelt condolences!