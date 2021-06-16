Sullivan-Tuncan, Susan L.



June 12, 1956 - June 13, 2021



Survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Erdal Tuncan; children, Reya (Nicholas) Christensen, Erin (Chandler Misselt) Tuncan, Sanya (Blaine Minden) Tuncan; granddaughter, Lyla Christensen; her extended family, dear friends and many students.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at St. John Catholic Church at the Creighton Campus. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation to Susan's favorite charities.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2021.