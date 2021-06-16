John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
Sullivan-Tuncan, Susan L.
June 12, 1956 - June 13, 2021
Survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Erdal Tuncan; children, Reya (Nicholas) Christensen, Erin (Chandler Misselt) Tuncan, Sanya (Blaine Minden) Tuncan; granddaughter, Lyla Christensen; her extended family, dear friends and many students.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at St. John Catholic Church at the Creighton Campus. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation to Susan's favorite charities.
Dear Erdal and Family, I stumbled upon the sad news of Susie's passing on the internet by accident. I am so sorry to hear this. I remember the Champaign, Illinois days fondly. Please accept my deepest condolences.
Mihran Tuceryan
November 22, 2021
Dear Erdal and Family, We are very sorry to learn about Suzie's passing. I shared an office with Suzie while at IEP many years ago, and my wife was her student.
It was a memorable time for all of us.
Our sympathies to you and your family.
Harold and Mari
September 19, 2021
Because of you, I know that a person's love and mission can be so extreme. You always encourage us to speak English.I can not forget your smile. You are so nice, it makes us feel so sad.Rest in peace.Susie.Best wishes to your family.
From a student from China.
June 18, 2021
Dear Erdol and family,
I am so saddened to hear of Susie's illness and passing. We worked closely together years ago, and I enjoyed seeing her at conferences. We shared a great about our lives. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and instructor, and one of the most loving and unselfish people I have known. She was a role model for me, but her deep devotion to her work, and compassion and love for others could not be matched. Because of Susie, we are all better people.
My prayers go out to Susie and all of you.
Much love, Barbara
Barbara H Leonhard
June 18, 2021
We will all miss Susie's presence in our office everyday. She was so kind and welcoming to all the international students. She always went the extra mile to tutor students and help them adjust to life here in Omaha. Her caring compassionate heart was inspirational. To Erdal, Reya, Erin and Sanya I am so sorry for your loss.
Jo Ellen Newell
June 17, 2021
We are so sad to hear of Suzies passing, grew up with all of the Sullivan family and have always considered Suzie as family. Will miss her, Kelly and I are thinking of you all.
Tommy and Kelly Williams
June 17, 2021
I remember Susie fondly from years at MU in Columbia MO. She was an important part of our team, IEP faculty. Thorough & patient, kind-hearted & caring. Sorry about the news. Glad she got to enjoy grandchild. I never see a ferris wheel without thinking of her. Sorry I lost touch. Sympathy to Erdal & children.